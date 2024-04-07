First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 182.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.68% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FSMB stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

