Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,450 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00.

F5 stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

