Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 175,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 124,582 shares.The stock last traded at $26.03 and had previously closed at $25.94.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $595.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

