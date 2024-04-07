FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 6.05% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of YDEC opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

