FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.70% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNOV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1,517.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of DNOV stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $273.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

