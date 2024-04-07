Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 93 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.83.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

