Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 210 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,016,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 310,192 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 499.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 638,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after buying an additional 531,900 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 393,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,803,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

