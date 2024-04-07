Fulton Bank N.A. Has $541,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

