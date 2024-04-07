Fulton Bank N.A. Has $577,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.56. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

