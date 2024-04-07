Fulton Bank N.A. Has $596,000 Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roche were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Roche by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,969,000 after purchasing an additional 368,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,687 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 171,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHHBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

