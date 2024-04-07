Fulton Bank N.A. Has $616,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,800,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,046,000 after buying an additional 285,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $198.29 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.39.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

