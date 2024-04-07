Fulton Bank N.A. Has $648,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.