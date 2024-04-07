Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $114.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

