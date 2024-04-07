Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 119 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $507.35 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.11 and a 200 day moving average of $478.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.