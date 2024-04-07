Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 130 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $379.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $381.03. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

