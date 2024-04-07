Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,426 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.25. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

