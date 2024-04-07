Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,486 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.