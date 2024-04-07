Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 280 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 15.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

