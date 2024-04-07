Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Up 1.5 %

DOV stock opened at $175.84 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.40.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

