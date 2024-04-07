Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $187.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $190.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.66 and a 200-day moving average of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

