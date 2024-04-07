Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lowered by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 4.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $470.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.37. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.