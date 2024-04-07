Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $869.00

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869 ($10.91) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($10.97). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.91), with a volume of 27,013 shares traded.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 869 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 869.
About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
