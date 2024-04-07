Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.41.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

