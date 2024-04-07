Georges Antoun Sells 2,400 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in First Solar by 27.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in First Solar by 21.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

