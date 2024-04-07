Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

