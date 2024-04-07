Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLBE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Global-E Online Price Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,816,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
