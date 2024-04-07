Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,994 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

