Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,107,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $51.98 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.