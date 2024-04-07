Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,338 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSPT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

