Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $42.40 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $146.28 million, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

