Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 142.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 66,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $416,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

