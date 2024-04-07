Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,767,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 319,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.