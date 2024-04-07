Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

GRC stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

