Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

