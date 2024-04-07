Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,571 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 294.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

