Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

