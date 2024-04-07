Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 316 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOV. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1,216.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 149,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

