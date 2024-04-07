Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Up 27.8%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 133,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 24,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 16.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

