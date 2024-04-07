Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Trading 0.2% Higher

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. 256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Institutional Trading of Goldenstone Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 360,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 157,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

