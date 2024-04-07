Gouws Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,760 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gouws Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

