Gouws Capital LLC Buys 800 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gouws Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 3.7% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.11.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

