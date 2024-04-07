Gouws Capital LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

