Gouws Capital LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.7% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

