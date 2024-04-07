Gouws Capital LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth $1,151,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

