Gouws Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.8% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $351.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

