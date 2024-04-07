Gouws Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 4.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

DHR stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.43 and its 200 day moving average is $230.22. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

