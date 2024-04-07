Gouws Capital LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Gouws Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises 3.8% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

