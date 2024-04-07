Gouws Capital LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gouws Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.1% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $193.74 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

