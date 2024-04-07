Gouws Capital LLC Sells 6,080 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gouws Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 673,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,922,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.