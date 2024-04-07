Gouws Capital LLC Sells 900 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gouws Capital LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.74.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

